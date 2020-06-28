SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates.

Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.

More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Looking through from the castle to the old art college, Clarence Place, Newport, taken by Marie Coombes

Alan Phillips‎ thanked Roslynne Eaton for helping him take this shot of a swan at Cwmbran pond

Rhiann Young couldn't resist these two ducks

Cwmbran Boating Lake by Gareth Mayers

The Blue Lagoon or Blaencuffin Canyon is a local hidden gem. Picture by Stephen Davies Photography

Stuart John Baldwin captured the moon about to set looking towards the road to Brynmawr from Garn-Yr-Erw

Keeper's Pond by Catherine Mayo

Pontnewynydd as sun goes down taken by Gareth Mayers‎