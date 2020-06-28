SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates.
Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.
More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Looking through from the castle to the old art college, Clarence Place, Newport, taken by Marie Coombes
Alan Phillips thanked Roslynne Eaton for helping him take this shot of a swan at Cwmbran pond
Rhiann Young couldn't resist these two ducks
Cwmbran Boating Lake by Gareth Mayers
The Blue Lagoon or Blaencuffin Canyon is a local hidden gem. Picture by Stephen Davies Photography
Stuart John Baldwin captured the moon about to set looking towards the road to Brynmawr from Garn-Yr-Erw
Keeper's Pond by Catherine Mayo
Pontnewynydd as sun goes down taken by Gareth Mayers