With the weather over the last few days being sweltering to say the least, many of us will be looking for the next chance to get the grill out for a barbecue. We found out how butchers are faring through lockdown.

THOSE of you in Monmouthshire who are planning an al fresco dining extravaganza - socially-distanced of course - can look no further than Neil Powell Butchers.

With branches in Chepstow, Monmouth and Abergavenny, and with home delivery being offered from all three branches, they’ve got the county covered.

And if you’re looking for a special offer for a barbecue (perhaps cooking on the grill indoors after the weather changed for the worse), Neil Powell always have special offers in store.

For this weekend, they are offering some three-packs-for-£10 offers.

“A great item for the barbecue is 48oz of dry-aged local rump steak for less than £20,” they said.

In Newport, one butcher has stood the test of time - 100 years this year to be exact - and will be on hand to cater for this weekend’s customers and beyond.

Robert’s Butchers, on Gaer Road, Newport, celebrated their centenary in the trade in January.

The business was started in the 1920s by Mr Amphlett’s grandmother Annie and was originally in Pontypool Market.

At that time it was known as Ann’s Pantry, and stocked cooked meats.

The business moved to the Gaer in 1999, and now owner Robert Amphlett says he could not see themselves anywhere else.

He describes the business as a “traditional farm butcher” and the packed display ranges from different cuts of beef and pork to chicken and bacon to their own range of sausages and beef burgers.

Cleanliness and general health and safety are paramount in the food industry at the best of times, but recently this has had to be taken tot he next level as social distancing and lockdown have taken effect.

Ben Powell of Neil Powell Butchers explained how they have implemented measures to keep their customers and staff safe.

“We have been open for the entirety of lockdown and have been very busy throughout,” he said. “I think customers are starting to recognise how effective and safe short supply chains, where product is sourced from the locality, actually is.

“Not only is it generally far more environmentally friendly but the quality is generally also better.

“It works on so many levels including investing directly into your local economy. These suppliers and family businesses really do care about their customers.”

Mr Powell said that the store has offered free home delivery, primarily to help the vulnerable and those who do not feel it is safe to be out and about.

“We have been working around the clock to ensure we fulfil all our orders,” he said.

Mr Powell explained that the highest standards of hygiene are an important part of every day business.

“To stay open during lockdown we have implemented many enhanced measures and sanitising procedures to keep our team and our customers as safe as possible,” he said. “Each shop has hygiene stations for customers that are regularly sanitised and signage indicating safe measures within the shop.”

It is a similar story at Robert’s.

They are still getting fresh stock delivered daily, only two customers are allowed in the shop at any one time to adhere with social distancing guidelines.

