THE Victorian Belle Vue Park sits in the heart of Newport city centre and features a pavilion, band stand, bridges, rockeries and a wide collection of trees. The land was gifted by Godfrey Morgan, Lord Tredegar, and was designed by landscape architect T. H. Mawson. The park opened to the public in 1894.
Still a central feature of Newport is Belle Vue Park, seen here in the 1920s
Belle Vue Park. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
MORE NEWS:
- Vandals break into Panteg House in Griffithstown
- Trudy Jones tribute five years after Tunisia terror attack
- Scott Bessant, former Torfaen rugby league player, has died
Belle Vue Park in 1897
The play park in Bellevue Park, Newport, in 1985
The band stand in Belle Vue Park in 1988
Looking for the shade in Belle Vue Park. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Belle Vue Park, Newport
Belle Vue Park in Newport
The drinking fountain erected in Belle Vue Park in 1913 by the British Womens' Temperance Association and moved to Stow Hill in 1996
An empty Belle Vue Park play area
St Woolos Nursery sing to Santa in Belle Vue Park
Belle Vue Park In Newport
An undercover viewing area near the Belle Vue Park Pavillion in Newport
Juliette Maloney in Belle Vue Park in 2011
Belle Vue Park in September 2011
MORE NEWS:
- Newport Covid-19 travel measures may be retained if successful
- Risca man armed with machete threatened to chop people up
- Chepstow High Street closure for Covid-19 social distancing
Spectators listen to the bands in Belle Vue Park in support of Newport mayor councillor Cliff Suller's chosen charity Macmillian
Members of Newport Borough Brass Band play in Belle Vue park in support of Newport mayor councillor Cliff Suller's chosen charity Macmillian