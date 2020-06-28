THE Victorian Belle Vue Park sits in the heart of Newport city centre and features a pavilion, band stand, bridges, rockeries and a wide collection of trees. The land was gifted by Godfrey Morgan, Lord Tredegar, and was designed by landscape architect T. H. Mawson. The park opened to the public in 1894.

Still a central feature of Newport is Belle Vue Park, seen here in the 1920s

Belle Vue Park. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Belle Vue Park in 1897

The play park in Bellevue Park, Newport, in 1985

The band stand in Belle Vue Park in 1988

Looking for the shade in Belle Vue Park. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Belle Vue Park, Newport

Belle Vue Park in Newport

The drinking fountain erected in Belle Vue Park in 1913 by the British Womens' Temperance Association and moved to Stow Hill in 1996

An empty Belle Vue Park play area

St Woolos Nursery sing to Santa in Belle Vue Park

Belle Vue Park In Newport

An undercover viewing area near the Belle Vue Park Pavillion in Newport

Juliette Maloney in Belle Vue Park in 2011

Belle Vue Park in September 2011

Spectators listen to the bands in Belle Vue Park in support of Newport mayor councillor Cliff Suller's chosen charity Macmillian

Members of Newport Borough Brass Band play in Belle Vue park in support of Newport mayor councillor Cliff Suller's chosen charity Macmillian