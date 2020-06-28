NEWPORT is home to one of the unhealthiest high streets in the UK, according to a ‘HealthRate’ index.
Mortgage advisors Bankrate scored 82 cities across the UK based on the number of ‘healthy’ and ‘unhealthy’ facilities in and around the high street.
‘Healthy’ facilities – which include gyms, leisure centres, green spaces, vegan restaurants, libraries, museums, wellbeing centres, GP surgeries and pubs – gained a city positive points.
But ‘unhealthy’ facilities – including takeaways, vape shops, pawn brokers, gambling and betting shops – were awarded negative points.
Overall, Newport was given a score of +16.
This placed Wales’ third largest city as the eight unhealthiest high street in the UK.
Meanwhile neighbours Cardiff were placed as the fifth healthiest city in the UK, with a score of +357.
How did Newport score?
- Gyms – 36
- Leisure centre – 21
- Green space - 3
- Vegan restaurants or place suitable for vegans – 122
- Libraries - 2
- GPs – 16
- Pubs – 3
- Takeaways – minus 122
- Vape shops – minus 12
- Payday lenders – minus 57
- Betting shops – minus 18
The top 15 healthiest high streets
The top 15 unhealthiest high streets
