NEWPORT is home to one of the unhealthiest high streets in the UK, according to a ‘HealthRate’ index.

Mortgage advisors Bankrate scored 82 cities across the UK based on the number of ‘healthy’ and ‘unhealthy’ facilities in and around the high street.

‘Healthy’ facilities – which include gyms, leisure centres, green spaces, vegan restaurants, libraries, museums, wellbeing centres, GP surgeries and pubs – gained a city positive points.

But ‘unhealthy’ facilities – including takeaways, vape shops, pawn brokers, gambling and betting shops – were awarded negative points.

Overall, Newport was given a score of +16.

This placed Wales’ third largest city as the eight unhealthiest high street in the UK.

Meanwhile neighbours Cardiff were placed as the fifth healthiest city in the UK, with a score of +357.

How did Newport score?

  • Gyms – 36
  • Leisure centre – 21
  • Green space - 3
  • Vegan restaurants or place suitable for vegans – 122
  • Libraries - 2
  • GPs – 16
  • Pubs – 3
  • Takeaways – minus 122
  • Vape shops – minus 12
  • Payday lenders – minus 57
  • Betting shops – minus 18

The top 15 healthiest high streets

South Wales Argus:

The top 15 unhealthiest high streets

South Wales Argus: