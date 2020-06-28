FIRST minister Mark Drakeford said he was offering a “much more sober message” compared to Boris Johnson on the coronavirus pandemic.
He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “We will continue to do things in the way we’ve done things in Wales – carefully, cautiously, one step at a time.
“We put our efforts into planning first and making the announcements second, not making an announcement and then thinking about how you can make those things happen.”
Asked if that is what prime minister Mr Johnson has been doing, Mr Drakeford replied: “My concerns with the UK Government are sometimes less with the substance, where I think we’re all broadly trying to do the same things, I’m more concerned with the messaging, the way things are described.
“Here in Wales I am very keen to continue to say to Welsh citizens, coronavirus has not gone away, it remains something that kills people in Wales every day, if you don’t stay on top of it you will see things going backwards and everything we’ve done together thrown away.
“That’s a very different message to the message across the border where the message seems much more ‘it’s all over and you can go back to doing everything as you did before’.”