THERE have been no new deaths but three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales report.
Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire have each reported one new case. Although the total figure may be higher.
READ MORE:
- 60 years since Six Bells mining disaster - MP calls for minutes silence
- Gwent dentists warn new guidelines will 'leave sector in crisis'
- Gwent butchers battling through lockdown to provide BBQ bonanza
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,626 across the Gwent region.
The number of deaths in Gwent remains at 273.
In Wales, there was a total of 25 new cases and two deaths, bringing the total to 15,602 confirmed cases.