AN air ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and multiple police officers are attending an incident on Grosvenor Road, Abergavenny.

(The air ambulance arriving in Abergavenny. Picture: Shaun Wright)

The road has been cordoned off to both cars and pedestrians.

The air ambulance has now landed in nearby Bailey Park

(The air ambulance arriving in Bailey Park. Picture: Shaun Wright)

A collision investigation unit van has arrived and the air ambulance has left. 

(The collision investigation unit has arrived at Grosvenor Road. Picture: Catriona Baker)

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance service said that they have sent multiple resources to a traumatic incident.

(The air ambulance leaving Bailey Park. Picture: Catriona Baker)

More details to follow