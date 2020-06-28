A COMMUNITY group in Crosskeys are continuing to fight to secure the future of a former church hall - but time is running out after the building went on the market.

The Crosskeys Community Association have been battling for some time to try and buy St Catherine’s Church Hall in Crosskeys so that it is able to be used as a community hub.

The idea was backed by the community following a public consultation in November, where and the group applied for funding from the National Lottery - but were unsuccessful.

And now the building, currently owned by the Church of Wales, has been put up for sale, with a pricetag of £80,000 - meaning the clock is ticking for the community group to get together the cash they need.

“We have no space for the community in Crosskeys at the moment,” said Rita Purnell, one of the people running the association.

“The only place able to hold anything is Crosskeys Rugby Club but there is only so much that they are able to hold and we want to be able to enhance what Crosskeys can offer. We don’t want to take anything away from the club, we just want to be able to offer a space for more events.”

During their consultation with the community, the group had found that there are several interested parties who would like to hold regular events in the hall. These range from puppy training classes, dance classes, local schools and colleges and they also hope to house a pop-up post office.

The Association has also applied to the Welsh Government for funding.

“If we are successful with this, we want the community to know that it is not just bought by us, but its bought for us all in Crosskeys to use,” said Mrs Purnell.

They are looking for donations towards the purchasing of the building and hope that the community will support them with this.

“If people are able to donate, please get in touch," said Mrs Purnell. "If we are unsuccessful with getting the building, all donations will be returned or if agreed with the donor, used for other purposes in the community.”

The project has received backing from Caerphilly County Borough Council, who have given grants to fund a survey of the building and have received a letter of support from leader Christina Harrhy, Julian Simmonds, and MP Chris Evans as well as MS Rhianon Passmore and GAVO.

Anyone who is able to help can contact Mrs Purnell on 01495 200853 or treasurer Ruth Green on 01495 270304.