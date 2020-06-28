A NEWPORT metal group are set to release their latest record in October.

Venom Prison have received plaudits from critics and fans alike all across the world, and their new album, titled Primeval, will be unleashed on October 9 through Prosthetic Records.

The album will be a mix of old and new as it features some re-recordings of older songs from their Defy The Tyrant and Primal Chaos, Eps as well as two new singles to keep fans guessing on new music.

In a statement the band said: “Primeval is a snapshot of the earlier days of Venom Prison, simpler times when we locked ourselves in a room for days on end to create the early incarnation of what would be our first collection of songs.

“Our first release/demo Defy The Tyrant was subsequently born, and we never thought this would lead onto being picked up by Prosthetic Records or touring the world.

“This became the starting gun for touring and festivals in between the studio to write, including what would become The Primal Chaos.

“Given the current climate and the global pandemic situation we felt it was appropriate to package together our early material so that it is presented in a form of how it was always intended. This is what you hear now.

“Our previous EPs plus two new tracks to give you an idea of what is to come in future. Our new chapter awaits, the grind must continue.”

Venom Prison launched themselves into the spotlight in late 2016 and have performed across the world including at major festivals.

Primeval Track List:

1. Usurper of the Throne

2. Life Suffer

3. Mortal Abomination

4. Path of Exile

5. Defy The Tyrant

6. Babylon the Whore

7. Daemon Vulgaris

8. Narcotic

9. The Primal Chaos

10. Defiant to the Will of God

11. Slayer of Holofernes