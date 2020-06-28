TWO people have been arrested in Newport on drug offences.

This was part of a warrant executed in Maindee earlier this morning - Sunday, June 28 - by the Neighbourhood Newport East officers and a number of packages were seized including money and drug paraphernalia.

In a tweet posted to the Gwent Police Newport Officers page, they said: "Neighbourhood Newport East officers have executed a warrant in Maindee this morning and made two arrests for drugs offences #knockknock.

This is the latest in a series of raids that have happened throughout May and June as part of Operation Jigsaw.