A COMMUNITY radio station has created a new series of shows around the easing of the lockdown to help ease the worries of families in Newport.

Newport City Radio has received funding from GAVO’s voluntary services emergency fund to create six shows to help advise on the changes and developments each week as lockdown begins to ease – the first was broadcast yesterday, Saturday, June 27.

Philip Davis will be presenting the show discussing how Wales is lifting the lockdown, how to support children going back into school, the elderly back into the community, shoppers back into the city, access to local health services, managing work/life balance and how lockdown has affected the environment.

There will be interviews with people from the city, advice on how to manage mental health from Awaken Coaching’s Beverly Jones, catch-ups with various local sports stars and listeners will get the chance to take part through social media.

Mr Davies, who is also programme director for the station, said: “It’s all a bit confusing out there. As we come out of lockdown, I hope that to make sense of it all for families. I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve been up too over recent weeks.”

Ian Lamsdale, managing director of Newport City Radio said: “We’ve been through difficult times, we’re here to support you. Hopefully, we’ve also made some long-lasting changes to our lives too. We’re here to celebrate that.

Ian Lamsdale pictured by the mixing desk at Newport City Radio in 2014

“Coronavirus stopped Newport City Radio in its tracks. With funding from GAVO we’ve been not only able to keep in contact with our team of 40 volunteers but also create a fantastic opportunity for us to create something of value for our community.”

You can listen to the 30-minute show #OutOfLockdown on www.newportcityradio.org every Saturday for the next five weeks at 3pm and will be available after airing on the website for people to catch up or listen again.