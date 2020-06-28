THE weekend's unsettled weather looks likely to continue in the coming week, according to the latest forecast.
Last week, temperatures in Newport reached 32C and rivalled some of southern Europe's top tourist destinations.
But anyone hoping for another week of barbecue weather will most likely be disappointed.
The latest Met Office forecast shows Monday is likely to be cloudy, but dry, with temperatures reaching up to 16C.
Gusts of wind could reach 38 miles per hour.
Tuesday will be warmer but wetter, with showers forecast on a cloudy day in Newport.
Wednesday and Thursday should bring some sunshine to Gwent, amid cloudy spells, and temperatures could reach up to 19C.
But there will be some showers, too, on both days.
And next weekend looks no brighter, with a cloudy day on Friday followed by more showers on Saturday.