A THUG out on his Christmas works do punched the wrong twin brother in a brutal attack in a pub toilet during a case of mistaken identity.

Macauley Cooke, 25, left Teila Hughes disfigured and with serious dental injuries after striking him in the mouth at Caerphilly’s Cwtch bar in December 2018.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “The blow caused the victim to spin around and face the wall.

“The defendant punched what he thought was the complainant’s twin brother.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how there had been a disagreement between Cooke and Mr Teila’s sibling.

Some of the victim’s teeth were wired as a result of the assault and he had to wear dental braces for six months.

Mrs Yeo said Mr Hughes might also need root canal treatment in the future as a result of the ongoing problems he is experiencing.

He has been left scarred for life after his lip was split by the single punch.

Cooke, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding.

The court heard how he received a detention and training order in 2012 for grievous bodily harm and has previous convictions for criminal damage and public disorder.

Ed Mitchard, representing Cooke, said his client had attended anger management courses following the attack and has committed no offences since.

His lawyer told the court how the father-of-two, who is in full-time employment, had been out on a Christmas works party when he hit Mr Taylor.

Judge Daniel Williams told Cooke: “Without warning and still less provocation, you punched your victim causing him an injury to his lip and he had to have his teeth wired. It was a mindless punch.”

He jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 12 months.

Judge Williams ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cooke must also pay Mr Taylor £1,600 in compensation.