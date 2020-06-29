Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Thea-Rose Elizabeth Baggott was born on May 13 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighting 9lbs 1oz. Thea says: "To all my nannies, grandads, aunties, uncles and great-grandparents, I cant wait to meet you for lots of cuddles and kisses! Until then daily cute photos and updates. I love you lots, Thea-Rose."

Hallie Sophia Williams was born on June 5 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 9lb 6oz. She joins parents Laura and Craig Williams, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport, and big brother Ellis, aged three. Due to a suspected heart murmur Hallie and her mum had to stay in hospital by themselves for an extra 48 hours but Laura said: "The care and support we received at RGH from the midwives and other staff was amazing, you honestly forget about the outside world!"

Ollie James Burrows made his way into the world on May 19 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 6oz. Mum Louise, a nurse, had to finish work at the end of March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. And dad, Leighton, a police officer, worked right up until the day before Ollie was born. Ollie also has a two-year-old big sister Darcie mai. Louise, who lives with the family in Nantyglo, said: "All the grandparents, aunties and uncles, cousins, friends and family can’t wait to meet Ollie and see Darcie for a kiss and cwtch."

Tom and Kim Nicholls, of Wattsville, welcomed Emilia Callie Nicholls on June 17. Emilia was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lbs. She has a big brother, Ashton.

Jade and Matthew Healey, of Newport, welcomed their first child Ivy Hope Healey at the Royal Gwent Hospital on June 16. She was 7lbs 1oz. Jade, a nurse, had to stop working as a nurse at 28 weeks due to lockdown. She said: "We decided on Hope for a middle name as it seemed appropriate in a global pandemic. Everyone convinced she was a going to be a boy because she’s the double of her Daddy! Xxx"

George Arthur Rushton was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on April 27 weighing an impressive 12lb 1oz. His parents are Emma Davies and Simon Rushton, of Cwmbran, and he has a brother, William Warren. Emma said it felt l'lonely and scary' walking into the hospital by herself after having to leave her partner at the entrance but she felt very cared for by the staff throughout her stay.

Poppy Iris Trembath came into the world on April 14 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lb 1oz. Her parents are Lucy and Neil Trembath, of Upper Cwmbran, and her big sister is six-year-old Matilda Rose. Poppy arrived four weeks via elective Caesarean and spent a week in the Special Care Baby Unit before being transferred to Nevill Hall hospital for a week. Poppy Iris was on oxygen and needed to be tube fed. Lucy said: "It was hard going as due to the current restrictions only one parent could be there with her during the day. The staff who looked after me during my stay and Poppy Iris were all amazing and nothing was too much trouble. We were very excited when she finally got to come home and meet her Daddy and her very excited big sister!"

Karter Richard Kieran Tuvnes arrived on May 30 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 13 oz. He joins mum Lianne Stone and dad Gavin Tuvnes, of Newport, and his four siblings -Alesha Tuvnes (17), Anaeya Tuvnes (eight), Kaelan Tuvnes (five) and Kaiyan Tuvnes (one).

After four days labour baby Nayeli-le’rae Russon Ahmed finally put in an appearance on May 13. She was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital and weighed 7lb 12oz. She's the first child of Ella-lee Russon and Kassim Ahmed, of Newport. Ella-lee said: "After four long days of being in labour it didn’t seem real that our baby girl was finally here with us. She is truly a little blessing she is beautiful!"