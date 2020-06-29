A WOMAN from Blackwood died following complications with a hip replacement operation after falling at Newport train station, an inquest at Newport Coroner's Court has heard.

June Cook of George Street died on October 10, 2019, after being admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment for a fractured hip which she sustained after falling the previous day.

Paramedics arrived at the bus stop outside Newport station at 10.30am on October 9, and Mrs Cook was taken to hospital at 11am.

As Mrs Cook was described as been generally well, the decision was made to undergo a complete hip replacement the following day.

READ MORE:

But, the inquest heard, during the operation, Mrs Cook’s blood oxygen saturation levels had “dropped significantly”.

A chest CT scan performed later that evening showed Mrs Cook had developed multiple pulmonary emboli – a rare but potentially fatal side effect of such an operation.

In a report presented to the inquest by anaesthetist Dr Peter Richardson said he had discussed with Mrs Cook the possible serious side effects a total hip replacement operation could have, including the unlikely possibility of death.

After receiving the confirmation that Mrs Cook had developed multiple pulmonary emboli, it was decided that it would not be in her best interests to continue treatment, and she died at 9.10pm.

An investigation carried out externally looking into the treatment Mrs Cook received at the Royal Gwent found that it was “above average”.

A post-mortem found Mrs Cook died as a result of pulmonary emboli contributed to by a fractured femur.

Conclusion: Accidental death.