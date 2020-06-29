Children across Gwent are heading back to school today
- SCHOOLS across Wales will welcome back all pupils today for the first time in more than three months.
-
- The Welsh Government's plans for the remainder of this summer term are to give students and teachers a chance to "check in, catch up, [and] prepare" for what should be a return to more normal education in September.
-
- In what is effectively a mini term, lasting up to four weeks, no more than one-third of Welsh pupils will be asked to attend school at any one time; and staggered starts and lesson times will make it easier for teachers to maintain social distancing in their classrooms.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment