Coronavirus latest as children across Gwent head back to school



By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    SCHOOLS across Wales will welcome back all pupils today for the first time in more than three months.
  • The Welsh Government's plans for the remainder of this summer term are to give students and teachers a chance to "check in, catch up, [and] prepare" for what should be a return to more normal education in September.
  • In what is effectively a mini term, lasting up to four weeks, no more than one-third of Welsh pupils will be asked to attend school at any one time; and staggered starts and lesson times will make it easier for teachers to maintain social distancing in their classrooms.