BOSSES of restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's have released details on their reopening plans - including details of a new limited menu.

But the company has not yet revealed which of its sites will be reopening.

There is a Frankie and Benny's restaurant at Newport Retail Park.

The company, which serves up a variety of American and Italian dishes, say they will promote social distancing throughout each branch, have enhanced cleaning practices and dedicated santising stations, plus they will encourage customers to book in advance to manage the number of diners.

Other features to be rolled out upon their return include:

Contact-free delivery and collection points

Double bagging taleaway orders and sealing

Encouraging customers to use contactless payment

Here's everything else that you need to know.

What is on the new menu?

In a statement, Frankie and Benny's said they will be offering a simplified menu allowing social distancing measures and reducing pressure on their staff.

However - the full menu has yet to be released. Those eager to find out won't have to wait long, as it is set to be unveiled later this week.

Reduced opening hours

The company will return with reduced hours to allow for thorough cleaning of their restaurants.

Customers have been urged to check their local restaurant page on the Frankie and Benny's website for the latest information from Friday, July 3.

When will their restaurants reopen - and which ones are returning?

They will begin to return after July 4.

A statement by the company read: "We cannot confirm the complete list of individual restaurants that will be reopening.

"However, we will be making further announcements in due course, so please keep following us on social media and sign up to your local restaurant emails for the latest updates."

Which locations are closing?

The company added: "Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm the status of individual sites until the restructuring process is complete.

"We will start to open after July 4 and will confirm individual restaurant details nearer the time, so please look out for updates on our social media platforms."

When will Frankie and Benny's open for dine-in?

For safety reasons, and to allow sufficient testing, the chain say they are taking a cautious approach by opening their click and collect and delivery services first.

In the meantime, the company are working on enhanced processes to ensure the safety of everyone before opening for dine-in.

What is happening with furniture/fittings etc. within the closed locations? Can they be bought?

Frankie and Benny's added: "Unfortunately our closed restaurants have been taken over by the administrator, including everything inside them.

"Therefore we are not able to gain access to or sell them."

I have a gift card/voucher that expired during lockdown - What can I do?

At the moment, the company say they are extending all gift/card voucher validity to December 31, however if customers fear they won’t be able to visit before that, then they should contact the guest services team who will look to extend the validity. The other terms and conditions apply.