A TEENAGER was jailed for raping a young woman after his parents made him confess to the police.

Jack Evans, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmavon, Pontypool, nearly got away with the sex attack because his victim did not make a complaint.

But the defendant, aged 18, apologised to her by text two months later and his parents saw the message.

A court heard they took him to a police station where he admitted raping the teenage student.

She was later traced by police and told them: “He raped me.”

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard Evans would have escaped justice but for his father and stepmother telling him to own up.

Takeaway restaurant worker Evans persuaded the student to have sex with him in January last year but she changed her mind, the court heard.

Prosecutor Claire Pickthall said: “He carried on anyway despite her telling him to stop and trying to push him off.

“She didn’t make a complaint but two months later Evans and his stepmother turned up at a police station to say what had happened.”

The victim, who was a virgin, said she was left feeling “worthless” and unable to trust men again.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, asked for a suspended sentence because of the “exceptional circumstances”.

He said: “It is extremely rare for anyone to admit to such a serious offence without there being a complaint.”

But Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said there were aggravating features and Evans had to be locked up.

She told him: “Two months after the rape you apologised to your victim and said you understood why she was upset.

“But that text came to the attention of your father and mother who took you to a police station.

“You told an officer your name and said you’d has sex with the young woman.”

Evans was 17 at the time of the rape but became an adult before he was charged with raping the woman.

He was sent to a young offender institution for two years after being given discount for his age and his guilty plea.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.