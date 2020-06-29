THERE were plenty of smiles in Chepstow this morning as pupils were welcomed back into schools for the first time since March.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one-way systems and safety posters are in place, reminding primary school pupils to stay safe and practise social-distancing.

"We've remained flexible and had to stay positive," Pembroke Primary School headteacher Helen Hampson told the Argus this morning. "All the kids are laughing and telling us their stories of lockdown."

Pembroke Primary had stayed open since March for around 20 children whose parents were key workers, she added, and this week the school will welcome back 67 pupils – around one-third of the normal number.

Helen Hampson, headteacher at Pembroke Primary School in Chepstow as schools re-open across Wales.

"We have been able to take everyone who wanted a place [and] we haven't had to turn anyone away," Mrs Hampson said.

The lockdown had forced staff to develop their IT skills as classroom assignments moved online.

"Learning packs have been made available for those families without IT access – we don't want any left behind," Mrs Hampson said. "What we have missed, though, is face to face contact. Our school is a community."

Pupils returning to Pembroke Primary this morning will have had a pleasant surprise thanks to caretaker Chris Pearce-Webb, who has decorated the car park and entrance area with rainbows and smiley faces.

Colourful artwork welcomes pupils back to Pembroke Primary School in Chepstow as schools re-open across Wales.

Chaiyen and Charlie Hall were among the pupils arriving for lessons at Thornwell Primary School this morning.

"I don't think it's that scary," mum Cheryl said. "They've been in the whole time as I'm a key worker.

"I've been giving them work to do to bring in. It's been more about childcare."

Of the lockdown, Charlie said: "It's been really weird – we're missing our friends."

Chaiyen (left) and Charlie Hall, pictured with mum Cheryl, returning to Thornwell Primary School in Chepstow as schools re-open across Wales.

Another parent at Thornwell said she was also a key worker, but was glad more kids were coming back because her son needed routine.

She said she was confident that the school had all the safety measures in place.

Thornwell pupils Freya Hines, Justin Hines, Ethan Hines, and Joshua Siggins were also happy to be getting back into the classroom.

They said they were all looking forward to the restart, and had brought some chocolates for their teacher.

(L-R) Freya, Justin, and Ethan Hines; and Joshua Siggins return to Thornwell Primary School in Chepstow as schools re-open across Wales.

And another parent at Thornwell Primary said there were "so many emotions today".

She said she was "happy, nervous, and glad" and "thinks the school has everything in place for the kids to be safe".