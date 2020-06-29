THREE people were hospitalised yesterday following a "serious" crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.
South Wales Police also arrested a fourth person – a male driver from Newport – on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.
That man, aged 25, has been released under investigation.
The crash happened near Merthyr Tydfil shortly after 6.30am on Sunday.
A section of the road, between Dowlais Top and the Prince Charles Hospital, was closed in both directions while police crash investigators attended the scene.
Of the three people taken to hospital with injuries, two men have been discharged and a woman is still receiving treatment.
Comments are closed on this article.