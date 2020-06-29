AN 85-year-old woman from Abergavenny is in a critical but stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after suffering life-threatening injuries in a collision yesterday.
The Argus reported yesterday that Grosvenor Road in Abergavenny was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours while an air ambulance, police, emergency responders and ambulances attended the incident, which happened early in the afternoon.
The scene in Grosvenor Street, Abergavenny yesterday afternoon. Picture: Shaun Wright
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said this morning: “We were called to Grosvenor Road, Abergavenny, on Sunday June 28, at around 1.40pm following a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.
“An 85-year-old woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in a critical but stable condition.”
The air ambulance seen leaving Bailey Park in Abergavenny after the crew assisted with the incident. Picture: Catriona Baker
A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a transportation accident in the Abergavenny area yesterday, Sunday 28 June at approximately 1.38pm.
"We sent two rapid response vehicles, two emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was conveyed by road to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”