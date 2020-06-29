THERE have been no new deaths but three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gwent for the second day in a row, according to the latest Public Health Wales report.
Two of the three cases were in Monmouthshire and the other was in Caerphilly. The total figure may be higher.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,629 across the Gwent region.
The number of deaths in Gwent remains at 273.
In Wales, there was a total of 116 new cases and three deaths, bringing the cumulative death toll to 1,507.