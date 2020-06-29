A CWMBRAN animal sanctuary is appealing for help after its oldest resident was diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

Shetland pony Bandit arrived at the sanctuary in Llanfrechfa when he was only a foal - more than 20 years ago.

However, the sanctuary recently found out he has a condition known as sarcoids - skin tumours - on his abdomen, and have been advised by vets that he will need laser treatment to remove them and stop them from spreading to the other animals.

READ MORE:

The treatment, however, is very expensive, costing about £2,000.

As the Argus previously reported, the sanctuary estimates it is currently losing around £10,000 a month during lockdown, and while it remains closed to visitors, they cannot afford Bandit’s treatment.

Because of this, they have appealed to the community for support.

To find out more, or to donate, visit the 'All Creatures Great and Small' Facebook page

“He is a real character who is full of life,” said sanctuary trustee Kate Carlyle. “He shares a stable with a fellow Shetland pony, Twiggy.

“He still acts very young for his age and Bandit and Twiggy love to go for a walk together around the sanctuary and in the lane.

“We have to transport Bandit to the clinic for him to have this treatment and he has to be under general anaesthetic.

Bandit the Shetland pony is in need of a life-changing operation. Picture: All Creatures Great and Small.

“Our funds have been hit hard by the impact of Covid, hence this special appeal to fund Bandit’s operation.

“We are desperately trying to raise funds for Bandit’s treatment. Any contributions would be gratefully appreciated.

“If people would like to contribute to the fund please visit the website - allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk - or call 01633 866144 and leave a message with a contact number.”