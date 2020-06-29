A DRIVER sent an innocent man flying through the air “like a ragdoll” in a mistaken identity revenge attack after he was knocked out on New Year’s Day.

Ieuan Ward left father Aled Williams fighting for his life in intensive care and with life-changing injuries after he mowed him down in his Volkswagen Golf.

Horrified witnesses thought the 25-year-old had killed his victim who was sent hurtling nearly 14 metres after he hit him outside Blaina Constitutional Club.

James Wilson, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how one witness described the sound of Mr Williams hitting the ground as being “like someone smashing eggs”.

Forensic investigators in High Street following the incident in the early hours of January 2. Picture: Michael Jones

MORE NEWS

Armed man with tights over his head jailed for terrifying burglary

Ward, of Brynteg Road, Blaina, was initially charged with attempted murder but his plea to wounding with intent was later accepted.

Mr Wilson said there had been scenes of “chaos” outside the Blaina Constitutional Club late on New Year’s Day after two women began fighting inside.

The violence spilt out on to High Street and Ward was knocked unconscious for about two to three minutes by a man called Cameron Thomas.

MORE NEWS

Teen rapist jailed after his parents marched him to police station to confess

Mr Williams had had nothing to do with the violence and was at the club that night, with family members, where he was working as a glass collector to earn extra cash.

My family have been through hell and back

He was struck from behind by Ward who hit him at around 35mph as he was walking home from his shift.

Mr Wilson said: “It is the prosecution’s case that the defendant drove at him deliberately in a public place with other pedestrians present.

“He used his car as a weapon to cause serious injury and left his victim with life-changing injuries.

“The defendant thought the victim was someone else.”

Mr Wilson said that two nurses, who had attended the club that night, and a police officer helped treat Mr Williams before an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to Abergavenny’s Nevill Hospital where he remained in the intensive care unit for 12 days and his family were told to prepare for the worst.

Mr Williams suffered head injuries, brain contusions, a fractured femur and serious injuries to his pelvis and ankle, spending 11 weeks in hospital.

The court was told he currently needs a walking frame, his speech is still slurred and slow, he has blurred vision and co-ordination problems.

In a victim statement, Mr Williams said: “My family have been through hell and back.

“I am trying to get stronger but it will take many months if not years to get fit, but I will get there.”

This was a vicious attack and you used your car as a lethal weapon

John Ryan, mitigating, said the prosecution accepted Ward had suffered a “mild traumatic brain injury” that night after his client was knocked unconscious in an attack.

He said the defendant, who had no previous convictions, had suffered “post-traumatic amnesia” as a result.

Mr Ryan added, that the attack by Ward was “out of character”.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told the defendant: “This was a horrific offence. You deliberately used your vehicle to drive at speed to cause very serious, indeed potentially life-ending, and certainly life-changing injuries.

“You mistakenly thought your victim had attacked you a little earlier. He had nothing to do with it.

“You had clearly been drinking that night and you were nearly three times the drink-drive limit when you were breathalysed.

“That contributed to your loss of temper. This was a vicious attack and you used your car as a lethal weapon.

“You blind sided your victim and one witness described him as being knocked like some sort of ragdoll.”

He jailed Ward for six years and nine months and banned him from driving for eight years and one month.