GWENT Police are appealing for information concerning the whereabouts of teenager Saphire Fouweather, aged 15.
Saphire, from Newport, was reported as missing on Thursday, June 25, and concern is now growing for her welfare.
READ MORE:
- Armed Abertysswg man jailed for terrifying burglary
- Woman, 85, in critical condition after Abergavenny collision
- Wales announces new 'extended household' plan for easing lockdown
If you can help Gwent Police to find Saphire, you can do so by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2000225081.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment