ONE-WAY systems and social-distancing markers greeted primary school pupils in Newport today when they returned to the classroom for the first time in three months.

Luke Mansfield, headteacher at St Julians Primary School, said there was “a real buzz around the place” as he welcomed students and staff back to school.

Under the Welsh Government's plans for the rest of the summer term, schools in Wales are re-opening this week with reduced numbers of pupils attending lessons each day.

The aim is to help pupils and staff "check in, catch up, and prepare" for the start of the next school year, in September, when some form of social distancing will still be required to help stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

After 14 weeks of studying from home away from their classmates, children were excited to see each other, Mr Mansfield said.

“The children are really happy and have been saying how much they’re enjoying being in small groups with their teachers," he added. “Staff have put an enormous amount of effort in to ensuring everything was prepared and in place, ready for this week.”

The school also sent out a video for pupils and parents, helping them understand the new system. Hand sanitising stations will be available in the playground, to help children stay safe.

At Llanmartin Primary School, the focus is on spending time outdoors – if the weather will allow it.

"All our staff are excited to be back in school and have welcomed the children with warmth and a friendly smile," headteacher Victoria Curtis said. "It’s been a long time since March."

Pupils in Dosbarth Conwy at Llanmartin Primary School, Newport, on the first day back during the coronavirus lockdown.

As in other schools, a one-way system is in place, with posters reminding everyone to keep two metres apart and wash their hands.

"All our classrooms have been redesigned so that we encourage pupils to stay away from each other, even in foundation phase," Mrs Curtis said. "Our staff have worked extremely hard to ensure that our school is as ‘risk-free’ as it can be."

The first day back at Marshfield Primary School, in Newport, was "incredibly successful," headteacher Lisa Lewis said.

"The children were thrilled to see their teachers and classmates again," she added. "Very few nerves were on show today, but smiles aplenty."

Mrs Lewis said parents and pupils had been "very cooperative" and followed the school's new routines "to the letter"; and staff had done "a great deal of preparation" in June to prepare for the re-opening.

"Parents were sent lots of details about what school would look like on the return, to alleviate any worries children might have," Mrs Lewis added. "They were also sent video clips of the new procedures – e.g how to line up socially distanced and the new routes around the school as well as photographs of their new class organisation."