MARMITE and Lynx have teamed up to create a new aroma that is sure to ignite a furious debate.

The new 'flavour' has been created "for all the lovers", according to Lynx Brand Manager Jamie Brooks, who described Lynx Africa & Marmite as the combination of "two iconic legends that have shaped dating and breakfast culture across the nation."

With the controversial nature of "the spread" (we're not sure if they mean the pungent yeast extract or Covid-19), Lynx Africa & Marmite might also "help in keeping the haters at arm’s length.”

What does it smell of?

The perfume itself is said to contain "aromatic notes of lavandin, white moss, and green herbs, along with woody profiles of creamy sandalwood and cedarwood – unexpectedly met with a slightly salty punch of Marmite."

Where and when can I get it?

Lynx Africa & Marmite will be available as both a deodorant and body wash.

The 150ml Body Spray will retail at £3.65, while the 250ml Body Wash will set you back £2.84.

Most UK leading supermarkets and drug stores will stock the products from Wednesday, July 1.

But isn't there a Marmite shortage?

Though its combination with Lynx may cause even the staunchest Marmite loved to turn their noses up, it may be the only chance they've had to lock nostrils on its distinctive smell in recent weeks.

That's because in the UK, Marmite has proven particularly tricky to get hold of thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

Unilever, which owns the brand, said in early June that it had temporarily stopped producing all pack sizes of the product other than its small 250g jar. The brand confirmed the news on social media, stating that the temporary measures were due to brewer’s yeast (a key ingredient) being in short supply.

Responding to a fan keen to find one of its larger 400g squeezy jars on Twitter, Marmite said: “Due to brewers yeast being in short supply (one of the main ingredients in Marmite) supplies of Marmite have been affected.