TODAY marks 100 days since the start of lockdown across the UK on March 24. From often major lows to some rays of light in the darkest of times, here's a look back on the last 100 days in Gwent.

March 23: Boris Johnson takes to our screens for what will be the first of many addresses as the public is told we are only allowed to leave our homes for limited reasons, including shopping for food, exercise once per day, medical need and travelling for work “when absolutely necessary”.

March 24: Consultant doctor at the Royal Gwent Hospital David Hepburn, who would go on to become a prominent face of the relief effort in the region, reveals he has coronavirus, and urges the public not to defy advice to stay at home and avoid social contact.

March 24: A fixture of consistency among the frenzy has been the goodwill of communities across Gwent. The lockdown choir in Chepstow led the way as early as March, and would go on to be part of a huge national singalong in May.

March 25: Police took to the streets in Newport and the rest of the region to start laying down lockdown law.

March 26: Public health expert Dr Sarah Aitken warned that Gwent will soon be overwhelmed by coronavirus and the number of people needing lifesaving treatment, without a "huge effort" by all of us to follow Government lockdown instructions. At this point, Gwent was the worst affected area in Wales with 309 of the 628 confirmed cases in Wales.

March 26: The usually bustling streets of Newport now resemble a ghost town, as these eerie images - taken by photographer Chris Tinsley for the South Wales Argus show.

March 26: A support package for the self-employed is announced – covering an average of 80 per cent of earnings over the last three years.

March 27: People from across Gwent came together to show their appreciation for frontline NHS workers in the first ever 'Clap for Carers'.

March 27: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock test positive for Covid-19.

March 31: Welsh footballer Aaron Ramsey came to the rescue of a Newport charity helping homeless and vulnerable people, after the charity organiser called for help. After an incredible donation of £3,000 from the Wales and Juventus footballer, the organisation could afford the rent at its hub on Commercial Road.

April 8: Messages of support from Gwent politicians poured in after it was announced the prime minister's condition had worsened considerably.

April 9: Pictures revealed that the home of Welsh rugby was just days away from taking in Covid-19 patients. NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall revealed that around 7,000 extra hospital beds would be available in the next "10 to 12 days" thanks to new field hospitals in Cardiff, Cwmbran, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath and Llandudno.

April 10: Care home owners in Gwent claimed they were being put under pressure to admit patients from hospitals without the proper equipment to protect residents and staff from coronavirus, and said the sector was being put in danger.

April 12: In an appeal asking for the people of Gwent to “stay home and protect the NHS” during the Bank Holiday weekend, A&E Consultant Dr Tim Rogerson revealed around half of his department’s workforce had tested positive since the outbreak began.

April 16: Inspirational war veteran Captain Tom Moore was hailed a hero after completing 100 laps of his garden - and collecting more than £12 million for the NHS.

April 23: First minister Mark Drakeford revealed the outlines of a strategy to be put in place to bring Wales out of lockdown. Speaking via video chat earlier today, Mr Drakeford said that the Welsh Government would be adopting what he referred to as the 'traffic light system'.

April 30: The prime minister, in his first Downing Street press conference since being hospitalised for Covid-19, says the country is now “past the peak of this disease”.

April 30: The first coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's intensive care unit was discharged home, and thanked the staff who "put their lives on the line" to save him.

May 1: We asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible. It took days to get through them all.

May 8: VE DAY celebrations may have been a little more muted than planned as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, but the people of Gwent still made sure the day was marked in style.

May 10: The prime minister set out “the first sketch of a road map” for easing the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation, but is immediately hit by calls for clarity.

May 11: Mark Drakeford launched scathing criticism of Boris Johnson's revised lockdown guidelines, saying the UK's devolved administrations were not given the chance to have their say on them. Gwent's political representatives also expressed their concerns.

May 12: The Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the furlough scheme, currently supporting 7.5 million jobs, will be extended until the end of October, but employers will be expected to pick up a share of the bill from August as the economy reopens.

May 20: A testing and tracing system, seen as the key to easing the lockdown, was announced to be up and running by June 1 – but the rollout of the contact tracing app would come later, according to the prime minister.

May 22: The future of Newport's landmark Debenhams store was secured in a huge boost for the city's high street, after the business came to an agreement around its business rates with the city council.

May 22: Reports suggested that Mr Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings allegedly broke the Government’s lockdown rules, having travelled with his wife and son from London to his parents’ property in Durham.

May 24: The prime minister came out in support of Mr Cummings.

May 25: After a weekend which saw pressure ramp up on Mr Cummings to resign, the aide took us by surprised for a second time by volunteering to speak to the press in the Downing Street garden.

May 25: Parents across Gwent shared their views on when they think their children should be allowed to return to school.

May 29: The first minister revealed that families and friends would soon be able to meet outside.

June 3: Education minister for Wales Kirsty Williams announced that schools in Wales will reopen on June 29 - but parents who choose not to send their children in will not be fined.

June 5: Nearly 60 per cent of Gwent parents who responded to an Argus survey said they would not be sending their children back to school on June 29.

June 18: The Government is forced into an embarrassing U-turn over its tracing app, announcing that it is ditching ambitions to develop its own software and instead will work with tech giants Apple and Google on a new, improved design.

June 19: The first minister announced new lockdown guidelines in the latest review, but gave no new timetable for when pubs and restaurants could reopen.

June 22: Non-essential shops reopened across Wales, and our reporters were at Gwent's high streets to see how they were getting on.

June 27: Speaking after a mass brawl was filmed at Ogmore-by-Sea, the first minister warned that further easing of the lockdown in Wales will not happen if people continue to flout social distancing rules.

June 29: People living in two households in Wales can re-unite from next Monday, the Welsh Government announced.

As plans to further ease the coronavirus lockdown continue, it is clear Gwent has made the most of a trying time, and is looking forward to reinventing itself in the era of the "new normal".