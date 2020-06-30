PLANS for a ‘super-surgery’ at the site of the former Tredegar General Hospital have been formally approved by Blaenau Gwent council.

A reserved matters application for a new multi-million-pound health centre to serve thousands of patients was unanimously backed by the council’s planning committee.

Councillors praised the proposals for incorporating the heritage of the town, the birthplace of Aneurin Bevan, into the scheme.

The new centre will pay tribute to the heritage of the former Tredegar General Hospital, which was run by the town’s Medical Aid Society, a key inspiration for Mr Bevan when he established the NHS in 1948.

Plans will see the original 1904 twin-gabled building, known as the ‘heart’ of the original hospital, kept and refurbished.

Cllr Tommy Smith praised the scheme for the way it has “respected the heritage of Tredegar and the 1904 building”.

But he also voiced “disappointment” that land at the back of the hospital, linking it to Bedwellty Park, was not included in the scheme as originally planned.

“To have a health and wellbeing centre that was incorporated into such a beautiful park would have been the icing on the cake,” Cllr Smith said.

Plans to improve cycling and walking links between the health centre and Bedwellty Park are no longer included after a land sale broke down - but it is hoped that some improvements for the land can still be secured through a planning condition.

Cllr Bernard Willis said the new surgery is “much wanted” in Tredegar, but also raised concerns over the number of parking spaces proposed.

“It is so much needed but I have got concerns about the number of parking spaces because this place is going to be very well used,” he added.

But council planning officers said they are ‘convinced’ the 83 parking spaces proposed will be sufficient.

The ground floor of the main building will include staff facilities and meeting rooms, a cafe and courtyard area.

The upper ground floor will house treatment rooms, the main entrance, reception and a pharmacy.

The meeting heard that the developers are “keen to get on site as soon as possible” to start work.