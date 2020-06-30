A GENEROUS Italian restaurant in Abergavenny has delivered an astonishing 3,000 meals for vulnerable people in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Casa Bianca in the town's Frogmore Street, started deliveries to the over-70s and other vulnerable members of the community 14 weeks ago, and has delivered in excess of 200 meals a week since then.

Now, as owners have taken the difficult decision to stop doing the deliveries and focus on preparing to open their shop properly again in the not too distant future, they are reflecting with pride on their achievement.

“We hadn’t really thought about how many meals we were doing, we were just getting them out to as many people as possible,” said manager Ellie Carr.

"But when you sit back and realise how many we’ve done, it’s really quite nice.

“We can’t thank the community in the town enough for the reception we’ve received since coming here in 2018, and we really felt we wanted to do something to repay that.

“It’s also kept us quite busy with planning the meals and doing the delivery service, which has been important at a time like this.”

While Casa Bianca has now had to stop providing the free meals, they will continue to operate a takeaway and delivery service until they reopen properly, with a 20 per cent discount for NHS workers.

Head chef Giorgos Andreou said: “Cooking has always been a great passion of mine and I really miss cooking for a full restaurant and putting smiles on people’s faces.

“It has been a pleasure to try and make a change in these difficult times, and to cheer up those in need.”