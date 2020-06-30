PRODUCTS sold at supermarket chains including Asda, Co-op, Tesco and Sainsbury's have been urgently recalled.

Here's the latest recall round-up.

Co-op recalls two Herby Pork Loin Medallions

Co-op is recalling 2 Herby Pork Loin Medallions because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label as Asian Style Pork Belly Slices have been incorrectly labelled as Pork Loin Medallions.

This means the product (which is also freezable) is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Product details:

Co-op 2 Herby Pork Loin Medallions

Pack size: 305g

Use by: June 28, 2020

Allergens: Soya

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it.

Instead customers should call 0800 0686 727, email customer.careline@coop.co.uk or if customers are making an essential trip to the nearest Co-op store, they can return the item in-store for a full refund.

Kepak Foods recalls Rustlers and Feasters Hot Dogs

Kepak Foods is recalling Rustlers Classic Hot Dog 146ge, Rustlers 2 Classic Hot Dogs 271g and Feasters Hot Dog 140ge because some seals may be faulty due to a packaging fault, which could make these products unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Rustlers Classic Hot Dog

Pack size: 146ge

Use by: 15 June to 30 June 2020

Rustlers 2 Classic Hot Dogs

Pack size: 271g

Use by: 15 June to 30 June 2020

Feasters Hot Dog

Pack size: 140ge

Use by: 15 June to 30 June 2020

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead contact Kepak Foods on 0800 760 067 or rustlersonline.com or feasters.com.

Alternatively, if you are making an essential trip to the store where you bought the product from, you can return the item in-store for a full refund.

Premier Foods recalls Bisto Original Gravy Powder

Premier Foods is recalling Bisto Original Gravy Powder because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

This only affects products sold in certain Asda stores in the north of England with lot number 0092 A5 and time codes between 22:41 and 22:47.

Product details:

Bisto Original Gravy Powder

Pack size: 400g

Lot number: 0092 A5 (all products with this lot number and time codes between 22:41 and 22:47)

Best before end: March 2022

Allergens: Milk

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

If customers are making an essential trip to the store where it was bought from, they can return the item in-store for a full refund.

Alternatively contact Premier Foods Customer Service at www.bisto.co.uk or call 0800 085 3959 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm), or call Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.