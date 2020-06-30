FINANCE expert Martin Lewis has issued a fresh alert to those looking to jet off in the coming weeks as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease across Europe.

Mr Lewis, who also runs the website MoneySavingExpert, has urged holidaymakers to check their European Health Insurance Card (also known as a EHIC) before they travel.

What are EHIC cards?

The EHIC cards are free to apply for, and allow British citizens to access state-provided medical treatment in the European Economic Area when they travel abroad and have their card to hand.

The cards allow the holder to have free or discounted medical treatment at state-run hospitals and GPs in any European Union country - plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Why has Martin issued the warning?

During a recent episode of his self-title Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, he said that more than 5.7 million cards are due to expire in 2020.

Speaking on the programme, he said: "Ensure yours is valid before you go away.

"Even if you've already got travel insurance, it's valuable extra protection, even if just for visiting the local GP with a query while away."

How can I apply for a new card?

Martin added that holidaymakers can apply for a new card up to six months before the current one ends.

To do this, visit the EHIC website, or call 0300 330 1350.

The application form can also be printed out by visiting the NHS website.

It can be filled in and posted to: NHS Business Services Authority, European Health Insurance Card, EHIC Applications, Bridge House, 152 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 6SN.

However - it's worth pointing out that you cannot get an EHIC from your doctor or from a post office.

Those who have lost their cards, or if they have been stolen, should call 0300 330 1350, or from abroad call 0044 191 218 1999.