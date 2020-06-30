VICTIMS of domestic abuse and sexual violence across Gwent are set to benefit from support provided by charities which will receive funding of more than £200,000 in grants.

The grant funding of £201,533 from the Ministry of Justice will be split between six charities - New Pathways, Cyfannol, Phoenix Domestic Abuse, BAWSO, Llamau and Victim Support.

Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said the grant would help local organisations with additional costs incurred from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Cuthbert said: “I am delighted that our bid to the Home Office was successful.

“Gwent Police and our key partners have been working tirelessly since lockdown began helping some of our most vulnerable residents. Sadly, for many people, home is not the sanctuary it should be due to domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“It is paramount we do everything we can to tackle this and this funding will help ensure that some of our key partners have the resources to support those who need it most.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “This is fantastic news that we have secured extra funding for these crucial charities, particularly at a time when we are seeing a rise in calls for support.

“If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please do not suffer in silence. Speak out.

“Help is available and, by working together, we can make a difference in supporting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, advice is available on the Gwent safeguarding website.

You can also call Live Fear Free, the Welsh Government helpline, for free on 0808 8010 800. In an emergency, call 999.