WALES has ranked among the lowest regions of the UK in terms of remote working - despite an increase of 125 per cent.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total number of residents permanently working from home - from January-December 2019 - was 136,400, or 4.4 per cent of the region.
During the week before lockdown, this figure jumped to 306,900 - this equates to a 125 per cent increase.
An estimated 9.9 per cent people were working remotely in the lead up to lockdown. However, Wales still only placed 10th among all regions of the UK for flexible working.
The latest figures from ONS report 1.7 million employees mainly work from home in the UK. This figure rose to more than four million in the week before lockdown.
Since the Government enforced lockdown rules in March, businesses have had to adapt and meet the needs of employees working from home. For certain industries this came easily, with many having staff in a remote set up already.
Homeworking was more prevalent in London, the South East and the South West than the rest of the UK. When lockdown rules came into official effect, the percentage of those working from home in each location naturally increased, some more so than others.