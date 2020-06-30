A NEWPORT-based hospice is asking supporters old and new to support its work by Jogging in July to help raise funds.
St David’s Hospice Care is calling on runners from across Gwent to put their best foot forward as they continue to provide free care to patients and families who face a very difficult time during the coronavirus pandemic.
This campaign is a free to enter, and a club has been created on exercise tracking app Strava for all supporters taking part.
"We are asking that you set yourself a goal to Jog in July," said a St David's Hospice Care spokesman.
"It might be a mile a day, a few miles a week or an epic challenge if you are a seasoned runner.
To join the Strava club, visit strava.com/clubs/joginjuly
You can create a fundraising page to share with friends or simply make a donation towards the work of St David’s at justgiving.com/campaign/stdavidscovid19
During the month of July you can register your involvement in this challenge as an individual, group or family by sending an email to hello@stdavidshospicecare.org providing full contact details.