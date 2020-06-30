ONE more person has died in Gwent after testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) also show there are two new confirmed cases of the virus within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

One of those cases is in Newport, and the other is in Caerphilly.

Across the Gwent area, 274 people have now died since testing positive for Covid-19, according to PHW.

The total number of confirmed cases in Gwent, to date, stands at 2,631. The true number of cases is likely to be higher, because not everybody with the virus will have been tested.

Across Wales, 26 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to PHW, and three more people have died.

The latest figures come the day after Mark Drakeford announced plans to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Yesterday, the first minister said members of two households would be allowed to form one "extended household" from next Monday (July 6).

That is the same day the Welsh Government hopes to life the "five-mile rule" on staying local – though this will depend on the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continuing to fall.

Speaking today, PHW incident director Giri Shankar welcomed the extended household plan.

“The new arrangement will mean that people in the extended household will be able to meet indoors, without social distancing," Dr Shankar said. "It should be noted, however, that if anyone from the extended household develops coronavirus symptoms, then the whole extended household will need to self-isolate, not just those who live together."

Dr Shankar also said PHW continued to monitor the situation in Llangefni, in Anglesey; and in Wrexham, where localised outbreaks of Covid-19 are connected to two meat processing factories.

He also reiterated Food Standards Agency advice, saying: "It is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.”