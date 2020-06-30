A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to making and possessing indecent images of children.
Leon Kenward, 19, of Ladyhill Road, Newport, was told he will now have to register as a sex offender.
He admitted a series of offences in a hearing before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
Kenward pleaded guilty to making a category C image of a child and to possessing 16 category A images and four pictures at category B.
The defendant also accepted charges of unauthorised access to computer material and unauthorised modification of computer material.
The offences took place between 2016 and 2019.
He was granted conditional bail until his sentence which was adjourned until August 20 for the preparation a report.
