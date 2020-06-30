FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a property, believed to be a restaurant, in Welsh Street, Chepstow.

UPDATE 6.30PM: The fire has been extinguished and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) crews have left the scene.

SWFRS said the fire was believed to have spread to the roof of the building from a chimney.

The last firefighters left the scene at 5.35pm.

The latest traffic reports show traffic in the area has returned to normal.

Eyewitnesses report seeing fire crews entering the Mythos Meze Bar and Restaurant and on the property's roof, from which a plume of smoke is rising.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said crews from Chepstow and Caldicot are "at the scene and working to extinguish the fire", which is ongoing.

Police officers have closed a section of Welsh Street, between the arch at the top of High Street and the junction for Wilko (Welsh Street car park entrance).

A police officer stands watch as SWFRS attend the scene of a blaze in Welsh Street, Chepstow.

A local resident, who sent in these photographs and videos, said there was a strong smell of smoke in the air.

SWFRS firefighters have scaled ladders at the side of the building and are on the roof with a hose.

The latest traffic reports suggest the incident is adding to the usual heavy afternoon traffic in the town.

There is congestion on the A48 and Bulwark Road near Welsh Street.