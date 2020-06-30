GWENT Police have issued an appeal to help find 23-year-old Harry Marchant from the Bettws area of Newport.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with enquiries into drug offences, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by telephoning 101, quoting log reference 2000160015.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message via the force's Facebook and Twitter accounts. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.