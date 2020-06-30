TWO men are facing lengthy custodial sentences after they pleaded guilty to an attempted knifepoint robbery in Newport.
Kaine Williams, 22, and Liam Stimpson, 20, admitted committing the offence in the city against Birute Pasinskiene on November 11, 2019.
They both accepted a charge of attempted robbery at a hearing before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
Williams, of Stow Hill, Newport, and Stimpson, formerly of Uphill Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, were remanded in custody.
Judge Williams warned them they each faced “a substantial custodial sentence”.
Sentence was adjourned until July 21.
The prosecution was represented by Harry Baker, Williams by Ben Waters and Stimpson by Tom Trobe.