CAN you imagine the relief of not having to worry about how you’re going to pay for your family’s supermarket shopping, your electricity, gas and Council Tax for the next three months?
Well, if you enter the great new competition from your favourite local newspaper the South Wales Argus, you can forget about those worries and concentrate on what’s important - enjoying life and spending quality time with the ones you love.
Now that the Government’s lockdown is starting to ease and life is getting back to some sort of normal, here’s your chance to take away the pressure of your household expenditure and WIN peace of mind for the next three months.
It’s easy to enter - from next Monday, July 6, we will publish a token each day in the paper.
Simply attach three out of the four differently numbered tokens to the entry form printed on Friday July 10, answer the qualifying question, and send your entry to the address stated on the entry form.
Throughout this terrible time, you have been there with us - and so we’re there with you.