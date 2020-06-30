A FORMER boxing gym in the grounds of a Newport primary school is set to get a full refurbishment after the Welsh Government approved the plans.
The building in the grounds of St Woolos Junior and Infant School in Stow Hill will be refurbished to provide dining and community facilities.
The planning application required approval from the Welsh Government because the building is Grade II listed.
Although it has not been used by the school for some time, the ground floor accommodates the boilers for the school while the upstairs hosted the former gym.
Improvements to part of the playground will also be made to provide better access to the school for disabled use, push chairs and deliveries.
“The proposed refurbishment and other associated alterations to annexe building, will alter the character slightly in appearance of the existing structure," states the decision statement from the Welsh Government.
It is considered however, that the proposed changes will not "adversely affect the appearance of the annexe or the listed building, or the proposed new extension to the conservation area of this part of Newport".
“It will hopefully improve and enhance the buildings and surrounding landscape for the visitors and public alike and in doing so, will not have a detrimental effect on the Grade II listed building or its curtilage structures.”