A MAN has been jailed following a robbery at a Gwent supermarket when he was confronted by a brave security guard.
Ieuan Robert Pugh, 31, carried out the raid at the Asda store in Brynmawr on December 7, 2019.
The defendant was jailed for 20 months by Michael Fitton QC after pleading guilty to robbery.
Speaking outside Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Constable Sharon Clarke, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Pugh was confronted by a security guard on exiting the store with stolen goods.
“The stolen goods included a Stanley knife which he was holding at the time.
"Thankfully, the blade was not in the Stanley knife but the security guard was quite rightly concerned about the safety of those inside the shop.
“Pugh’s prison sentence should serve as a reminder that this behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone found committing such offences will be put before the courts.”
The defendant, of no fixed abode, must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from jail.