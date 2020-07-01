DETAILS of plans for a £12 million redevelopment of Newport’s historic Market have been outlined in a consultation.

The proposals include a food court with 15-20 units, 30 stalls for existing traders, and space for new businesses.

A total of 62 apartments are proposed, 42 of which will be affordable and managed by Newport City Homes.

A tech space is planned to provide affordable workspace for start-up companies and growing businesses, while additional leisure offers such as a gym are also proposed.

Developers Loft-Co say it is potentially “the largest redevelopment of any market in the UK”, but several of the existing traders have said they will look to relocate because of plans to increase rents.

“The whole development is proposed as a new sustainable model for city centre living, working and leisure,” a planning statement says.

“The development will be car free, as the market is within walking distance of the train station, local employers, retail, leisure facilities, and the arts centre.”

The food court will include a central bar with around 100 seats centrally and a new food hall will help provide “a high quality leisure destination offer” into the evening.

Above the indoor market, the mezzanine floor will include a workspace hub with rental desks, offices and private meeting rooms.

Griffin House, on the upper floor, will be converted to provide 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments.

It is proposed to build a fourth and fifth floor to Griffin House to provide 20 serviced apartments.

No parking is proposed in the scheme, with the developer arguing the site is close to shops and transport.

A gym and four lifestyle units are proposed on the ground floor of Riverside House, while a further 12 apartments will be split over the first, second and third floors.

Tiny Rebel and the Escape Rooms will continue in their units.

New entrance doors are also proposed to provide secure access to the apartments at Riverside House.

“It is proposed to invest significant capital to ensure the successful regeneration of Newport Indoor market in order to increase its vitality, increase footfall and maintain the market as a viable facility into the future,” a planning statement says.

“The proposals will result in a high quality leisure destination for both visitors and traders.”

The pre-application consultation runs until July 23, with details at asbriplanning.co.uk.