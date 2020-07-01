A TEENAGE driver who was caught speeding at 129mph on the M4 motorway in Newport has been banned.
Muhammad Abdulhamid Mahfuz, 19, from Dixton Close, Monmouth, was clocked travelling at 59mph over the limit in a Volkswagen Golf.
He pleaded guilty to committing the offence in a 70mph zone between Junctions 27 and 26 eastbound on November 26 2019.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Mahfuz was disqualified from driving for three months.
He was also fined £660 and must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.