This is the time of year when hundreds of us enjoy weekend trips to open gardens both large and small around the region.
But this year, due to the on-going pandemic, gardens are closed to the public and we're having to forgo our fix.
So we've decided to hold a 'virtual open garden' instead. Readers have been sharing pictures of their gardens, pots and window boxes.
And here is our first selection.
If you want to share a picture of your garden just to go to https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/hkco8QjX/ for our easy-to-use Q&A.
These vibrant flowers are from Catherine Mayo's garden in Caldicot.
Fish basking in the sun in Cwmbran. Sent in by Karen Tingey.
Paul Shook's mum, from Blackwood, who is in her 80s and who loves her garden
A beautiful border shared by Christine Norris, of Griffithstown
David Barnes, of Chepstow, sent in this picture of his vegetable patch and packed borders.
Patricia Morris, of Monmouth, sent in this picture of her patio and resident cow
This beautiful lemon rose can be found in Rebecca Lee Morgan's Abertillery garden
Yellow lillies from Nicola Mountjoy, of Trinant
What a fun hedgehog planter from Sue Manning, of Pontypool
And last but not least Michelle Kear of Newport shared this picture of a rather unusual plant for the area. She said: "My banana plant flower with mini banana hands. I had a banana flower in 2017 and again now in 2020. This plant is a runner from one single banana baby plant bought from the Eden Project around 20 years ago."