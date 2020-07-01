PLANS to relocate an equestrian centre to the former Alice Springs Golf Club near Usk have moved a step closer after Monmouthshire planners recommended that the development is approved.
Park Dressage, in Goytre, is planning on relocating to the golf club site because its current location is “impractical” and the move would allow for expansion.
The proposed development would include two stable blocks, an indoor arena, a four-bedroomed house, a dressage-standard manege, and an access track from the highway.
The house would enable the horses to be attended to at all hours.
There is one part-time employee with the business, and regular apprentice workers from Usk College Equestrian Centre.
Two neighbours raised objections to the proposal, citing concerns over setting a precedence for similar developments in the future, and the safety of the horses with the proposed entrance.
Letters of support were also received by the council.
One references the applicant, Amanda Leaker, who represents Wales in dressage and coaches for the national development programme for coaching in excellence in equestrian sport.
The support says: “This would benefit local equestrians and also attract others from further afield to attending training clinics and for holidays.
“This would in turn support local tourism and other local businesses.”
The application will be considered by the planning committee next Tuesday, July 7, because there is a concern about the size of the house in the development.