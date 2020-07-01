A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 43, of Caroline Street, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics and interfering with three motor vehicles.

He must also pay a £128 surcharge.

RYAN WOOKEY, 27, of Spring Bank, Abertillery, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUBEN LICA, 29, of Liswerry Road, Newport, was banned from driving for nine months after he admitted driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

ALED LLOYD, 26, of The Birches, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for a month after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was also fined £120 and must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

NATHAN NOTT, 30, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DANIEL LAYTON SHEEN, 32, of East Dock Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of stealing meat from the Co-op.

He was sentenced to a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

GUAN NGUYEN, 37, of Commercial Street, Risca, was fined £660 after pleading guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KURT SMITH, 26, of Mount Pleasant, Abercarn, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLARE WHITE, 32, of Greenhill Road, Cwmbran, was fined £660 after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN MARK WISE, 35, of Orchard Street, Brynmawr, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.