Coronavirus latest as another death is added to Gwent toll
- ONE more person has died in Gwent after testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus.
-
- The latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) also show there are two new confirmed cases of the virus within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
-
- One of those cases is in Newport, and the other is in Caerphilly.
-
- Across the Gwent area, 274 people have now died since testing positive for Covid-19, according to PHW.
-
- The total number of confirmed cases in Gwent, to date, stands at 2,631. The true number of cases is likely to be higher, because not everybody with the virus will have been tested.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment